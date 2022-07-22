PUTinCoin (PUT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $433.00

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded up 2% against the dollar. One PUTinCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PUTinCoin has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $433.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,062.66 or 1.00122203 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00045751 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00023402 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PUTinCoin Coin Profile

PUTinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org. PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum.

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

