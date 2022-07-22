Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Reduced by Analyst

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

FNV stock opened at $125.07 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $124.95 and a 52 week high of $169.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.21 and its 200 day moving average is $144.41. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 32.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

