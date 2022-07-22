Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 876,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $86,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 63,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 25,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.94. 29,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,935,371. The company has a market cap of $141.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.