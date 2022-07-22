Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Symbotic (SYM)

Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/20/2022 – Symbotic is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Symbotic is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/5/2022 – Symbotic is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

7/5/2022 – Symbotic is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Symbotic is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2022 – Symbotic is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2022 – Symbotic is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2022 – Symbotic is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Symbotic Price Performance

Shares of SYM traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 173,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,621. Symbotic Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $28.48.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

