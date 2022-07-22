Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,600 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,600 ($78.90) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a GBX 8,400 ($100.42) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,425 ($64.85) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 7,100 ($84.88) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($63.36) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($93.25) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($69.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($95.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.