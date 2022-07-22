Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Trading Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 3.32. Remark has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Remark had a net margin of 46.18% and a negative return on equity of 163.16%. The business had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remark

About Remark

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Remark by 292.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,960 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Remark in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Remark during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Remark during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Remark by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 86,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.

