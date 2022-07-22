Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 3.32. Remark has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Remark had a net margin of 46.18% and a negative return on equity of 163.16%. The business had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter.
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.
