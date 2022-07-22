Renaissance Investment Group LLC Acquires New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 330 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Tesla by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 280 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA opened at $830.00 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $860.20 billion, a PE ratio of 98.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $709.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $857.77.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $801.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $851.79.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

