Renaissance Investment Group LLC Buys 163 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 2.8% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $529,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.4% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 213,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,323,000 after buying an additional 43,255 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 151.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $234.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.94. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

