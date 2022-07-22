Renaissance Investment Group LLC Buys 17,950 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 126.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 46.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James set a $11.50 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.12.

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $168.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

