Renaissance Investment Group LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $441.22 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $400.05 and a 12-month high of $533.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $432.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.91.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

