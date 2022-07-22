Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 2,756 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,951 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Masco by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Masco by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of MAS opened at $56.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.38 and its 200 day moving average is $55.76. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

