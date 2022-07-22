Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 730 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.21.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $218.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.44 and its 200 day moving average is $216.20. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

