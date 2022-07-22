Renaissance Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.3% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.1% in the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,463 shares of company stock worth $2,002,677. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $169.04 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.48 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.37.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

