Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on QSR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.71.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.5 %

QSR opened at $52.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.82. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $68.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 19,115 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

