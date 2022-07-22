Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Price Target Cut to GBX 480

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 575 ($6.87) to GBX 480 ($5.74) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROYMY. UBS Group cut Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 710 ($8.49) to GBX 410 ($4.90) in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 632 ($7.56) to GBX 360 ($4.30) in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 400 ($4.78) to GBX 320 ($3.83) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $371.67.

OTCMKTS ROYMY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,306. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

