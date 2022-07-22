RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 264 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 277,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 153,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.04. 132,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,394,036. The company has a market cap of $227.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

