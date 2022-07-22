RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,771 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.3% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $24,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,693,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 116,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWP stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.97. 16,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,237. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.01. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

