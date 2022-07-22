Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) PT Lowered to GBX 120 at Jefferies Financial Group

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 230 ($2.75) to GBX 120 ($1.43) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
SBRE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 269 ($3.22) to GBX 232 ($2.77) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 229 ($2.74) to GBX 123 ($1.47) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 215.83 ($2.58).
Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON SBRE opened at GBX 105 ($1.26) on Monday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 276 ($3.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 196.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 206.99. The stock has a market cap of £262.50 million and a P/E ratio of 875.00.
Insider Activity
Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.
Featured Articles
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.