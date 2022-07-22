Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) PT Lowered to GBX 120 at Jefferies Financial Group

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 230 ($2.75) to GBX 120 ($1.43) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

SBRE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 269 ($3.22) to GBX 232 ($2.77) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 229 ($2.74) to GBX 123 ($1.47) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 215.83 ($2.58).

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON SBRE opened at GBX 105 ($1.26) on Monday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 276 ($3.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 196.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 206.99. The stock has a market cap of £262.50 million and a P/E ratio of 875.00.

Insider Activity

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Adam Richard Westwood sold 34,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.58), for a total transaction of £74,133.36 ($88,623.26). In related news, insider Adam Richard Westwood sold 34,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.58), for a total value of £74,133.36 ($88,623.26). Also, insider Alison Morris bought 9,282 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £19,399.38 ($23,191.13).

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

