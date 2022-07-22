SafeMoon Inu Achieves Market Cap of $6.00 Million (SMI)

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last seven days, SafeMoon Inu has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. SafeMoon Inu has a market cap of $6.00 million and $26,539.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon Inu coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001568 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016151 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001817 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00032729 BTC.
SafeMoon Inu Coin Profile
SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu.
Buying and Selling SafeMoon Inu
