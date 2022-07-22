Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) PT Lowered to $62.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $59.44 on Monday. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $53.87 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.