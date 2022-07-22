Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $28.09 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,833 shares during the quarter. Ventas makes up 0.5% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Ventas worth $28,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 2,053.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Ventas by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ventas from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VTR stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.34. 15,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,174. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 131.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.91. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $64.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 461.55%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

