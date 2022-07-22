Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Trading 2.9% Higher

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.38 and last traded at $14.35. 7,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 165,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.22.

Sendas Distribuidora Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,347,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,172 shares in the last quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 139.7% in the first quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,180,000 after purchasing an additional 582,881 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth about $1,583,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 345,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 70,167 shares during the last quarter.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

