Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Trading 2.9% Higher

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.38 and last traded at $14.35. 7,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 165,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.
Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.22.
Sendas Distribuidora Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora
Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
