SHIELD (XSH) Price Tops $0.0002

SHIELD (XSH) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $81,872.20 and $2.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,800.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,547.58 or 0.06787504 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00023902 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00246802 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00111604 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.39 or 0.00650819 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.26 or 0.00540596 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005981 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.