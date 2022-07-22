Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Shopify from $85.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Shopify to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $53.40 to $43.20 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $75.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.07.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $40.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.13. The stock has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 323.20 and a beta of 1.84. Shopify has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $176.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 978.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,680.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.