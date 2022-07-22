Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Has $764,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $134.53 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.32.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.