Smaugs NFT Trading 19.6% Lower This Week (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a total market cap of $208,207.16 and $1,000.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001576 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002138 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016319 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001811 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00032463 BTC.
Smaugs NFT Coin Profile
Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft.
Smaugs NFT Coin Trading
