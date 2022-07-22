Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Cut to $79.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $82.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.60.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $70.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Southern has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.67.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Southern will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southern

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.