Splinterlands Hits Market Capitalization of $36.07 Million (SPS)

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded flat against the dollar. Splinterlands has a market cap of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00016044 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00032110 BTC.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.

Splinterlands Coin Trading

