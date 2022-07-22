Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Splunk from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Splunk from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.56.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $107.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Splunk has a twelve month low of $84.63 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.19.

Insider Activity

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. Analysts expect that Splunk will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splunk

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 66.4% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 109.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.