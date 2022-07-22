St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,370

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,600 ($19.13) to GBX 1,370 ($16.38) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on STJPF. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,650 ($19.73) to GBX 1,205 ($14.41) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $1,767.00 price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,750 ($20.92) to GBX 1,550 ($18.53) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of St. James’s Place from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,581.71.

OTCMKTS:STJPF opened at $13.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $23.86.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

