State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Stryker were worth $52,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 10,700.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,473. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.57.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.85.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

