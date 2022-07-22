Steward Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 346.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $134.53 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.32.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

