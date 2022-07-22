Steward Financial Group LLC Invests $33,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 406 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oracle Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.35.

ORCL stock opened at $74.54 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.30 and its 200 day moving average is $76.43. The firm has a market cap of $198.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

