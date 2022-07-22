StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Relx (NYSE:RELX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RELX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.08) to GBX 2,650 ($31.68) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,605 ($31.14) to GBX 2,600 ($31.08) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,703.33.
Relx Stock Performance
RELX stock opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Relx has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $32.71.
About Relx
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
