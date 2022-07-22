StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Relx (NYSE:RELX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RELX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.08) to GBX 2,650 ($31.68) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,605 ($31.14) to GBX 2,600 ($31.08) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,703.33.

RELX stock opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Relx has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $32.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Relx by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,432,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,187,000 after buying an additional 231,578 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Relx by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,795,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,333,000 after buying an additional 566,815 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Relx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,388,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,290,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Relx by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,835,000 after buying an additional 120,709 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Relx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,841,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,271,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares during the period. 13.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

