Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $35.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RUN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Sunrun Price Performance

Sunrun stock opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 2.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.35). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $1,899,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,962,194.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,899,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,962,194.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,628,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 259,062 shares of company stock valued at $6,662,928. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 512.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 743.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

See Also

