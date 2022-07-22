Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target Cut to C$15.50

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAFGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.75 to C$13.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Surge Energy to a buy rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

ZPTAF stock opened at $6.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $10.93.

Surge Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

