Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target Cut to C$15.50

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.75 to C$13.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Surge Energy to a buy rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th.
Surge Energy Stock Performance
ZPTAF stock opened at $6.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $10.93.
Surge Energy Cuts Dividend
About Surge Energy
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Surge Energy (ZPTAF)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.