Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target Cut to C$15.50

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.75 to C$13.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Surge Energy to a buy rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

ZPTAF stock opened at $6.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $10.93.

Surge Energy Cuts Dividend

About Surge Energy

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

