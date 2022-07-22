TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TGNA. Huber Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TEGNA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Stock Performance

NYSE TGNA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.91. 721,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,759. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TEGNA

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.83 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TEGNA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in TEGNA by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,302,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,852 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in TEGNA by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TEGNA

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.