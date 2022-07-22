TenUp (TUP) Price Up 52.9% Over Last Week

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last week, TenUp has traded up 52.9% against the U.S. dollar. TenUp has a total market cap of $705,325.55 and approximately $51,156.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenUp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003897 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00139302 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008079 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000774 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.
About TenUp
TenUp (CRYPTO:TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 228,183,949 coins and its circulating supply is 14,300,413 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io.
