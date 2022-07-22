TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of TFS Financial stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 242,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,576. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 0.48. TFS Financial has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 3.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFS Financial will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TFS Financial news, Director Martin J. Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 84,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,888.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 27.3% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 805,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,377,000 after purchasing an additional 143,256 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 49.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 6,114.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares during the period. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

