The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 329,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Boeing were worth $63,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,198,021,000 after buying an additional 136,818 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after buying an additional 207,904 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Boeing by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,009,346,000 after purchasing an additional 193,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Boeing by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.50.

Boeing Trading Down 0.6 %

BA stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.39. 117,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,327,010. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.12. The company has a market cap of $94.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

