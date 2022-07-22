The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €134.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($135.35) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($95.96) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €125.00 ($126.26) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays set a €150.00 ($151.52) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($141.41) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday.

Shares of SAF opened at €103.04 ($104.08) on Tuesday. Safran has a 52-week low of €67.17 ($67.85) and a 52-week high of €92.36 ($93.29). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €102.96.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

