The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Lowered to $222.00 at Barclays

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $250.00 to $222.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $161.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $146.39 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,875,816,000 after buying an additional 349,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,637,484,000 after buying an additional 589,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,231,000 after buying an additional 536,564 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,152,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,163,834,000 after buying an additional 195,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,503,000 after buying an additional 139,102 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

