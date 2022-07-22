The Travelers Companies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.93 (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.93 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

Travelers Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Travelers Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $14.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $156.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,032. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRV. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.86.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,171 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,929 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 947.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 50,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after buying an additional 45,572 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

