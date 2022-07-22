Toncoin (TON) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00004046 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and approximately $1.80 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016430 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00032407 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars.

