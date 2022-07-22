Torray LLC Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Torray LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,612 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 134,367 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.72. 232,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,241,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.96. The company has a market capitalization of $193.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

