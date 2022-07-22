Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Trevena Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.32 on Monday. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37,633 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 146,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

