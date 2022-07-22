Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.89 EPS

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.89, Fidelity Earnings reports. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.
Triumph Bancorp Price Performance
TBK traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.09. 8,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $60.02 and a one year high of $136.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.47.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.65 per share, for a total transaction of $245,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,691.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $113.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.21.
Triumph Bancorp Company Profile
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.
