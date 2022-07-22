Triumph Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 631.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,012 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,268,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,219 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $1,184,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $704,881,000 after acquiring an additional 476,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $223.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $99.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.