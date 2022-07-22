Triumph Capital Management Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Triumph Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 445,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,050,000 after acquiring an additional 165,555 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 493,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,705,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 20,215 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 10,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $65.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.59 and its 200-day moving average is $69.70. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.