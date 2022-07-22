Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $231,000 in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $122.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blackstone from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

Blackstone Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $97.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.05). Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 143,431 shares valued at $5,714,050. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

